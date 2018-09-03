PETS & ANIMALS

Authorities search for bear with head stuck in jar in western NC

A bear in western North Carolina apparently got his head stuck in a large jar.

ASHEVILLE, NC --
Residents in western North Carolina are concerned about a fate of a bear that's been spotted several times in recent weeks with a plastic container stuck to its head.

WLOS-TV reports that it has gotten multiple reports and seen multiple images of the bear in Henderson County since early August.

State Wildlife Resources officials advise people to call them immediately but not approach the bear if they see it.

Wildlife officials say the bear is able to breathe and drink with the container but likely isn't able to eat. They are using people's tips to search for the bear with drones.

Carolyn Elisius is a resident who saw the bear cross the road recently. She tells the television station she's been thinking constantly about its welfare.
