Baby chimpanzee born at North Carolina Zoo

A baby chimpanzee has been born at the North Carolina Zoo, adding to a trickle of such births at U.S. zoos.

The zoo announced that the healthy baby was born Monday to a chimp named Gerre (Zha'-ree), and started nursing quickly. The baby's gender hasn't been determined.



The announcement said there have been only two other successful chimpanzee births in the past two years at Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoos. Since 2010, three have been born at the North Carolina Zoo.

Gerre is around 20 years old and came to North Carolina in 2012 from the Dallas Zoo.

Jennifer Ireland, the North Carolina Zoo's mammal curator, said the rest of the chimp troop has been very curious about the new arrival.
