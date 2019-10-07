goat

Baby Nigerian dwarf goats just want to have fun

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Staff at Milwaukee County Zoo have their hands full with a herd of Nigerian dwarf goats. The zoo shared this video of a group of kid goats playfully jumping around their enclosure.

VIDEO: Farm in Maine welcomes dozens of baby goats

According to the zoo, the kids, born between April 10 and May 24, are too still too small to join the older animals in the Goat Yard.

RELATED: Colorado family makes wheelchair for baby goat born with disability

The zoo staff shared on Facebook that "Kids just wanna have fun! The baby goats are getting so big and will be in the goat yard next year."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatanimal newsanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Farm welcomes dozens of baby goats
Family makes wheelchair for baby goat born with disability
GOAT
Pax The Goat: Edgewater's First Pet Mayor
Goat found wandering in Durham to remain with animal sanctuary
Would You Try Goat Yoga?
Goat found wandering around Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Somebody shot me!' 911 call released in Uber driver shooting
Clayton High School principal Bennett Jones reinstated
Wegmans to test eliminating plastic bags
Middle school student spreads kindness with sticky notes
Duke alum wins 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine
Amtrak train hits, kills man in Raleigh
NC associate pastor accused of getting teen drunk, facing child sex charges
Show More
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
School bans cellphones, sees students' attention improve
The 411: Google wants to help you save $$$
One killed in in Durham moped crash
Mom celebrates as daughter with cerebral palsy walks unaided
More TOP STORIES News