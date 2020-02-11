Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at Los Angeles Zoo is a girl

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5863705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A baby gorilla was born at the L.A. Zoo for the first time in more than 20 years, zoo officials said.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Zoo is happy to announce that the latest baby gorilla born at the zoo is a girl.The Western lowland gorilla is the first gorilla born at the L.A. Zoo in more than two decades.She was born on Jan. 18 and has been clinging to her 25-year-old mother N'djia since then. Her 32-year-old father Kelly is keeping a watchful eye, while the rest of the troop keeps a respectful distance.The baby gorilla still does not have a name.Western lowlands gorillas are considered critically endangered in their natural habitat of the lowland forests of central Africa.