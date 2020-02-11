Pets & Animals

Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at Los Angeles Zoo is a girl

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Zoo is happy to announce that the latest baby gorilla born at the zoo is a girl.

The Western lowland gorilla is the first gorilla born at the L.A. Zoo in more than two decades.

She was born on Jan. 18 and has been clinging to her 25-year-old mother N'djia since then. Her 32-year-old father Kelly is keeping a watchful eye, while the rest of the troop keeps a respectful distance.

The baby gorilla still does not have a name.

Western lowlands gorillas are considered critically endangered in their natural habitat of the lowland forests of central Africa.

Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo for first time in over 20 years
EMBED More News Videos

A baby gorilla was born at the L.A. Zoo for the first time in more than 20 years, zoo officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsla zoogorillasendangered species
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some NC DMV offices having service interruptions
NC under risk for severe weather, strong winds
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
Wake County offering Valentine's Day pet adoption special
Search for missing man with Alzeimer's enters 3rd week
Unclaimed bodies piling up at NC morgues
Hit-and-run crash knocks down utility pole in Raleigh
Show More
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
Meet the most important Civil War leader you've never heard of
Wake residents sound off on new tax assessments
New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Memorial held for coach, family killed in Bryant crash
More TOP STORIES News