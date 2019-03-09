pet adoption

'Back to the Future' beagle litter being fostered by Saving Grace

The puppies are named Biff, Jennifer, Emmett, McFly and Lorraine. They are being fostered but will be heading back to Saving Grace in a few weeks to find a loving home.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rachel DuBois of Raleigh has been fostering for Saving Grace for over 18 months.

The current litter is unique - five beagles named after characters from the classic 80s film 'Back to the Future.'

The puppies are named Biff, Jennifer, Emmett, McFly and Lorraine.

The litter will continue being fostered until returned to Saving Grace in a few weeks to find a loving home.
