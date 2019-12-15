VIDEO: Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park

FRESNO, Calif. -- Imagine how scared you would be if a bear jumped onto your car, feet away from you!ABC30Insider Taylor Hawkins sent us a video of just that happening on Thursday afternoon.Hawkins was on her way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park when she had stopped in a long line of vehicles.That's when a bear sauntered over to the car right in front of hers, took a look at the trunk, and then clambered up on top of it.Seconds later, it got spooked, jumped down and ran off.But it didn't go far.The unusually fearless - or unusually hungry - bear stopped on the grass just near the edge of the road and looked back at the car for a few seconds.Hawkins recorded the whole encounter on her phone. She says no one was hurt in the incident.