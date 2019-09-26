Pets & Animals

Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tennessee -- Corey Brewer and Sarina Thompson got quite the surprise when they realized a black bear photobombed their wedding pictures.

The couple was posing for photographs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee after tying the knot when a black bear wandered into their venue, according to Storyful.

The photos show the bear wandering down the aisle, behind the newlyweds, and eventually, wandering off into the woods.


The couple's wedding photographer, Leah Shea McMahan Edmondson, said at first, being scared didn't cross her mind because she was so focused on getting the shot.

"When I stood up, he made a 'huffing' sound at me and started toward me. At this point, I am beyond scared," she said.


McMahon Edmonson said the bear eventually left of its own accord.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimalbearcute animalswedding
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Day 2: Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
LIVE: Acting intel boss testifying as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Sept. 26
Wake County mom accused of leaving baby in hot car
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
Show More
Meet Melisandre, Duke Lemur Center's newest baby aye-aye
Passenger gets stuck in airplane bathroom, flight diverted
Woman unknowingly rescues bobcat thinking it was kitten
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Samuel L. Jackson will soon voice your Alexa device
More TOP STORIES News