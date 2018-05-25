ANIMAL

Bear spotted at Duck Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Town of Duck Police spotted a black bear roaming the beach (WTVD)

DUCK, N.C. (WTVD) --
A black bear was spotted along the east side of Duck Beach on Thursday.

The bear was reported seen north of the Research Pier and only along the east side of Duck.

There haven't been any recent sightings and authorities are hoping the bear makes it way back to a more suitable habitat.

The Duck police are continuing to monitor the situation.

The Town of Duck recommends that residents secure their trash cans, supervise pets and remove any food sources outside of their homes.

If you see the bear, do not approach it. You can report sightings to the Dare County Dispatch at 252-473-3444.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearbeachesanimalwild animalsnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL
Residents on alert after another coyote sighted in Raleigh
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
California firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Veterinarians warn dog owners of spreading infection
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News