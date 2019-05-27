Bear spotted in Sampson County town

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A black bear is on the move in Sampson County.The photo in the media player above was snapped by an ABC11 viewer.It shows a bear sitting in a tree in the city of Roseboro.Police say they have gotten calls from residents saying the bear was seen near Boone Street.The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says black bears are normally shy and non-aggressive.Bears start moving in the spring and may keep visiting a place where food can be found.They recommend removing bird feeders, feeding pets indoors, cleaning up grills after each use, storing trash cans inside or in bear-proof cans and allowing a bear to move on before investigating to prevent return visits.