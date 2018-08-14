PETS & ANIMALS

Bear takes a stroll into a liquor store in Connecticut

Bear walks into a liquor store, and it's not the opening line of a joke

Eywitness News
BRISTOL, Connecticut --
A bear walks into a liquor store.

It sounds like the start of a joke, but it was no laughing matter for shocked workers in Connecticut.

The curious bear wandered around a shopping center along Route 6 in Bristol Monday afternoon, then headed into Crazy Bruce's Liquors, causing employees to scramble for cover.

The Hartford Courant reports video from inside shows the bear walking around the foyer while an employee locks an inner door. One unassuming customer also walked into the lobby as an employee unlocked the door and ushered him in.

The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

No one was hurt during the close encounter.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
