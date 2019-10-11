Pets & Animals

Bears enjoy afternoon splash in backyard swimming pool

BOULDER, Colo. -- Did someone say, pool party at the neighbors house?

Two bears were spotted taking a dip in a swimming pool in Colorado on October 9.

An animal protection officer with the Boulder Police Department shared this video of the furry duo enjoying the water.

One of the bears quickly jumps in, while the other appears more reluctant to get wet.

No word if that second bear ever got pushed in.

The video ends with both bears dipping their paws in the water.

"Don't feel too bad that you didn't get an invite, we didn't get invited either," tweeted the Boulder Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videowild animalspoolbear cubbearcaught on videocute animalsanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Dude just shot his mama:' Son charged in Harnett County murder
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Carolina Panthers play flag football with London students
If you spot this snakehead fish, officials say kill it
First date assault suspect escapes arrest, police say
Show More
UNC sold 43K alcoholic drinks at 3 football games
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
More TOP STORIES News