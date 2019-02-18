PETS & ANIMALS

North Carolina Zoo white rhinoceros Stanley dies at age 49

ASHEBORO, North Carolina --
The North Carolina Zoo says that a beloved rhinoceros named Stanley has died.

The zoo said in a news release that the 49-year-old southern white rhinoceros died Friday after suffering neurological symptoms and a suspected stroke in recent weeks. A sudden decline in his health this week prompted zookeepers' decision to humanely euthanize him.

Stan was born in South Africa in 1970 and had lived at a zoo in Asheboro since 1987.

Stacey Weatherly was Stan's lead zookeeper. She says her favorite memories include summer campers interacting with Stan and petting him.
