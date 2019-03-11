Pets & Animals

Proposed bill would allow pets inside North Carolina breweries and taprooms

EMBED <>More Videos

A North Carolina legislator has filed that would allow breweries with taprooms to determine whether they'll allow dogs inside their businesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina legislator has filed that would allow breweries with taprooms to determine whether they'll allow dogs inside their businesses.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford County is co-sponsoring the legislation filed Friday. It changes state health laws to allow breweries that have taprooms to allow pets in their tasting rooms.

State law already gives that choice to wineries.

Guilford County health inspectors recently determined that a Greensboro brewery called Joymongers was violating law by allowing pets inside their business.

Hardister says he worked with the Guilford County Health Department, state health officials and the Craft Brewers Guild to write the bill. He says a taproom that serves drinks but doesn't prepare foods shouldn't have to meet the same standards as a restaurant.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncbrewerypetsdognorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Duke doctors: Routine eye exam could one day diagnose Alzheimer's
911 call released after car stolen with children inside in Clayton
IHOP Free Pancake Day returns Tuesday
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Woman charged with DWI in deadly Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Show More
Democrats select Milwaukee for 2020 national convention
27 protesters arrested after controversial deportation have cases continued
National Napping Day is the fake holiday we all want to be real
Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
More TOP STORIES News