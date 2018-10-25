PETS & ANIMALS

Black bear spotted walking around in Asheville cemetery

There has been another bear sighting in Asheville, and this time it was at a cemetery. (WLOS)

By
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
There has been another bear sighting in Asheville, and this time it was at a cemetery.

A Parks and Recreation representative said it the mother and bear cub were spotted on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said when the mother bear saw people she would run her cub up a tree and stand guard, watching everyone's moves.

Crews said they've seen a lot of bear activity around the area in western North Carolina lately.

In fact, three young bears were seen playing in an Asheville woman's backyard last week.

Several bears were caught playing with a tire swing outside of an Asheville home Thursday afternoon.



They caution you to never get too close to a bear if you ever see one.
