Pets & Animals

Bobcat in Connecticut golf course attack tests positive for rabies

EMBED <>More Videos

A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut was fended off by golf clubs before environmental police tracked it down and shot it.

SPRAGUE, Connecticut -- A bobcat that attacked a golfer in Connecticut was fended off by golf clubs before environmental police tracked it down and shot it.

Philip Krick Jr., general manager of the Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Sprague, said a foursome was near a bunker on the seventh hole at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when the cat attacked.

State environmental police Sgt. Christopher Dwyer says the bobcat jumped on the man's back, and his fellow golfers used their clubs to beat it.

The golfer, in his 60s, was taken to a Norwich hospital to be treated for scratches.

Environmental police tracked the bobcat to a culvert and shot it. It's thought to be the same animal that attacked a horse earlier Thursday.

Authorities said Friday that it had tested positive for rabies.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement the wildcat was taken for testing at the UConn Medical Lab, which confirmed it has rabies.

The golfer and the horse's owner have been notified.

Bobcats are common in Connecticut, but attacks on humans are unusual. The last report of a bobcat attack on a human in the state was in Bozrah in August 2014.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsconnecticutanimal attacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for Central NC
UNC women's basketball head coach Sylvia Hatchell resigns
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in incident with bus
Girl discovers million-year-old shark tooth on beach
Social conservatives 'outraged' after Gov. Cooper vetoes 'Born Alive' abortion bill
Father arrested for beating infant nearly to death
Durham Rescue Mission Easter feast cancelled due to weather
Show More
Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week
Paratransit driver caught watching videos while driving
3 arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy at Raleigh apartment
Flying ladder smashes into windshield on highway
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
More TOP STORIES News