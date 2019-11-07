cute animals

Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose

LACOMBE, Louisiana -- Mr. Biscuit the border collie showed off his sporting prowess when he effortlessly used his nose to nail a two-point shot while playing basketball with his owner Kyle Shaw.

Shaw explains on Mr. Biscuit's Facebook page that the adorable pup that can add, subtract, multiply and divide. Shooting hoops is just one of Mr Biscuit's many tricks, which range from 'reading' playing cards to riding a skateboard.

Shaw said he taught the dog to self-motivate to learn the tricks. "I use verbal and hand cues to let him know he's doing the right thing... it's the interaction and attention (the trick itself) that motivates him, not the food!"
