Pets & Animals

Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new Texas movie theater

PLANO, Texas -- There's a new movie theater in Texas that was created just for dog lovers.

K9 Cinemas in Plano provides a place for humans to watch their favorite movies with their canine.

RELATED: Houston couple creates 'beer' your dog will lap up
EMBED More News Videos

Pop a cold one for man's best friend! A Houston couple has come up with Good Boy Dog Beer.



They offer treats for your dog, bottomless wine and whiskey for you and comfy sofas for you both!



If you're under 21, the $15 ticket includes your dog's admission and free soft drinks instead of wine and liquor.

Of course, there are rules. You have to clean up after your pet and you must bring papers proving that your dog is up to date on all their shots.

In addition to movies, it also holds themed event nights, like Tuesday church, Wednesday karaoke and Thursday trivia.

You can find more information here.

RELATED: EaDo scores dog-friendly patio bar from Dynamo's Brian Ching
EMBED More News Videos

An inside look at Pitch 25 Beer Park, an EaDo area bar opened by Dynamo legend Brian Ching.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsentertainmenttexas newsmoviemovie theaterwineanimal newsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 11-year-old girl dead after head-on collision in Harnett County
Homeless teen becomes valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Man shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck
Baby cut from teen mother's womb opens eyes for the first time
2 charged in Fayetteville double shooting
Children as young as six learn to shoot at Charlotte-area gun range
Meet Karli, new 'Sesame Street' character in foster care
Show More
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
95-year-old woman crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
Is the blue light on your cellphone aging your skin
13-year-old boy drives into Durham apartment building
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate misses Wake Co. court date
More TOP STORIES News