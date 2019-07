DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday started off as a normal day at the news station, but then we saw something interesting: a bug photobombing our tower camera in downtown Durham.The bug flew in and out of frame with its face toward the camera lens.The insect looks green in color and looks to have antennae, wings, legs, thorax and abdomen.It appeared the mystery bug was having fun because it kept flying closer to the camera, almost as if it was checking out its reflection.While we're not sure what type of bug it is, there are several guesses circulating in the newsroom.