shark attack

65-year-old California man killed by shark at Maui beach

MAUI, Hawaii -- A California man who died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Hawaii was pulled ashore missing a leg, according to a witness.

Shark warning signs were posted Sunday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died a day earlier.

Maui authorities identified the victim as Thomas Smiley, 65, who was visiting from Granite Bay, Calif.

Witness Allison Keller told Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR Saturday morning.

"As we got closer, I saw some blood on his stomach and then I got looking a little bit more and his wrist, it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off," Keller said. "And then I got looking closer and his entire left leg from his knee down was just missing."

Smiley was swimming about 60 yards from shore when the attack happened, according to authorities.

The last fatal shark attack in Hawaii was in 2015, when a snorkeler off Maui was killed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshawaiibeachesattacksharksshark attackcaliforniadead body
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach
2 children possibly bitten by sharks off Fire Island in New York
Model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rip current risk 'high' at North Carolina beaches for Memorial Day
Tips on staying safe through the NC heat wave
Man drowns at Pine Knoll Shores; 3 children hospitalized
Land of Oz tickets available for select summer dates
Bus engulfed by flames in Charlotte, 1 killed
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from New York prison
Man, 2 children from North Carolina die in car crash in Kentucky
Show More
17-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh stabbing
Houston Texans' J.J. Watt proposes to girlfriend Kealia Ohai
Member of historic West Point graduating class has NC ties
Man charged after allegedly shooting cousin in the chest, police say
UNC beats Georgia Tech to win ACC Baseball Championship
More TOP STORIES News