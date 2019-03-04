California otter breaks record, celebrates 22nd birthday

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A California sea otter is celebrated his birthday by breaking a record.At age 22, Charlie is the oldest southern sea otter in an aquarium or zoo.The average lifespan of a wild sea otter is 10-15 years.Charlie has lived at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach ever since it opened - after being orphaned as a pup during the El Niño storms of 1997.Experts said he would not have survived in the wild on his own.