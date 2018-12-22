PETS & ANIMALS

Goose, gull recover after ingesting pills left discarded at California park

A Canada goose and gull recovered at an animal care center after they both ingested discarded pills left on the grass at an Orange County park. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. --
A Canada goose and gull recovered at an animal care center after they both ingested discarded pills left on the grass at a California park.

The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center posted photos of the pills and birds on social media after the birds were found Wednesday afternoon in distress. The person who found them noticed hundreds of pills all over the grass at a park in Huntington Beach.

The person called animal control and said other birds may have swallowed the pills but were able to fly away.

The care center is treating the goose and a ring-billed gull that both showed symptoms of ingesting the pills. Those symptoms included loss of muscle control.

Both birds were given IV fluids that helped flush out the toxins.

