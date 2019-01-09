Cary man picked to judge 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --Cary resident Bob Slay has been chosen as a judge for the biggest dog show in the world, the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
"Judging at Westminster is really about as good as it gets," Slay explained. "It is, in fact, the most prestigious K9 event in the entire world, so it's quite a thrill to be there. This will be my eighth time over several decades judging!"
Westminster is the second oldest continuous sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby, and being chosen as a judge is top secret.
"If you are invited to Westminster it's over two years in advance, you have to keep it absolutely confidential until now," Slay said.
Slay said he got on the path of judging and breeding dogs after he and his wife picked out a German Shepherd, which everyone encouraged them to show.
"I was an Ensign in the Navy in Charleston, South Carolina and I always wanted a German Shepherd and we got lucky. We got a beautiful German Shepherd female who turned out to be a really outstanding dog. She finished her championship very easy and we were both hooked for life! That's how we got started," Slay explained.
Slay stopped judging shows to be the Vice President of the American Kennel Club. He will be judging nine herding breeds at this year's show.
"They're a breed I really enjoy judging, so I'm really looking forward to being in New York for the Westminster Kennel Club," Slay said.
The 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will run Saturday, Feb. 9 -Tuesday, Feb. 12 and will be streamed live on Westminsterkennelclub.org
