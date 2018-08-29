PETS & ANIMALS

First cat cafe to open in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Cat Cafe coming to Chapel Hill.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
A first of its kind cafe is opening soon in Chapel Hill, and some animal lovers may think it's a purrrfect business model!

Cat Tales Cat Cafe will open in the fall of 2018 on Franklin Street.

Snacks and beverages will be served in the cafe portion.

And in a separate section, cats will be allowed to roam free.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Those cats will be up for adoption from Goathouse Refuge in Pittsboro.

The rescue will get 100 percent of the adoption fees.

This will be the first cat cafe in the Triangle.

Too cute! Adorable girl reads her version of the bible to her cat
Abby and her cat Bailey were relaxing at their home in Illinois when Abby decided to read her own unique twist on the bible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatscoffeecat cafecafeschapel hill newsanimalChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Strong ammonia smell' in Fuquay-Varina home where 26 animals were found
Exterminator tackles massive hornet hive in car
Giraffe joins wedding party
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man killed during break-in, officer-involved shooting in Tarboro
Cumberland County deputy injured after Jeep slams into patrol car
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney
Harnett Co. mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
'Sesame Street' puts their own spin on Fresh Prince theme song
'There is no secret:' DMV ran REAL ID office exclusively for state employees
Cary neighbors concerned with greenway expansion
Dating apps may be to blame for rise in STDs, experts say
Show More
Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated
Family of Fayetteville man killed by officer ponders legal recourse
Hey Apex, stop leaving your guns in unlocked cars
Farmer's Almanac releases its winter forecast
Deputy helps Bojangles worker who walks 12 miles each day get new bike
More News