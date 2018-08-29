CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --A first of its kind cafe is opening soon in Chapel Hill, and some animal lovers may think it's a purrrfect business model!
Cat Tales Cat Cafe will open in the fall of 2018 on Franklin Street.
Snacks and beverages will be served in the cafe portion.
And in a separate section, cats will be allowed to roam free.
Those cats will be up for adoption from Goathouse Refuge in Pittsboro.
The rescue will get 100 percent of the adoption fees.
This will be the first cat cafe in the Triangle.