Cat missing for 11 years reunited with owner in New York

DUTCHESS COUNTY, New York -- A cat that had been missing for 11 years has been reunited with its owner in New York.The kitty was rescued by the Dutchess County SPCA and found to be microchipped.SPCA officials say it took staff member Carol O'Connell three years to get close enough to pet a stray cat that had been coming by her home every now and then.They say that on a whim, she borrowed a scanner from the shelter and discovered the cat was chipped.With the information from the chip, they were able to locate the owner, Maggie, who had been without her beloved feline for more than a decade.After getting checked out and given a clean bill of health, Tiger and Maggie were reunited Thursday.Officials say he was in remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long.Now, he is back with his family whom he had not seen since he was 3.