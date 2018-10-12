CUTE ANIMALS

Montana cat strays from home, found 900 miles away one year later

How in the world does a cat stray 900 miles from home?

No one knows for sure but one Montana family is thrilled to have Bobby back, more than a year since he went missing.

The orange tabby cat left his Montana home in June of 2017 and was found in Nevada just a few weeks ago.

Now the family have their own theories of how Bobby ended up there.

"The train goes right behind the house. Ad he goes down there and roams. He's not roaming anymore. He's at home kitty," Kyle Preston, cat owner.

For the past year and a half Bobby's disappearance didn't stop the owner from putting the kitty's favorite dish outside in hopes he would come back.

But thanks to Bobby being microchipped, an animal shelter was able to track the cat to Nevada, and bring him home safely.
