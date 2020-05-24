Caught on camera: Small dog jumps out second-floor window, walks away

ODENTON, Md. -- A small dog realized very quickly you need wings to fly in a recent video.
But somehow, the dog, named "Gizmo Peabody Smalls," survives a leap out of a second-floor window and walks away like it was simply a step off the front porch.
Gizmo was taken to the vet as a precaution, but got a clean bill of health.
His owners say they still don't know why he decided to jump out the window.
