Charges dismissed against Wayne Co. woman accused of treating animals stranded by Florence

The charges against a Wayne County woman accused of treating animals stranded by Hurricane Florence at an unregistered shelter have been dismissed, according to the District Attorney's Office for the 8th Judicial District.Tammy Hedges was charged with 12 counts of misdemeanor practice/attempt of veterinary medicine without a license and one count of solicitation of a Schedule 4 controlled substance.District Attorney Matthew Delbridge released this statement regarding the incident:On Monday, Sept. 17, Wayne County Animal Services took 27 dogs and cats from the Crazy's Claws N' Paws in Goldsboro, our newsgathering partners at The News and Observer reported.It was determined that the group was running an unregistered animal shelter that served Wayne, Johnston, Lenoir and Wilson counties.The shelter space on NC Highway 581 was run by Tammy Hedges.After the pets were turned over to Wayne County Animal Services, the case was turned over to the Wayne County District Attorney's office.All animals were examined by a licensed veterinarian once they arrived at the Wayne County Animal Shelter.Some animals have been reunited with their owners.