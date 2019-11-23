Chihuahua crashes car after putting it into reverse at gas station

‼️We Can’t Make This Stuff Up‼️



A couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Blvd. A 5 pound chihuahua somehow put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over a 4 lane road and came to rest at the gas station across the street. Only minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/msfrC5mApB — Slidell Police (@SlidellPD) November 23, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5713100" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One neighbor said the dog is a better driver than most people, despite hitting a mailbox.

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- Police say a Chihuahua caused a car crash by somehow putting the car in reverse.The Slidell Police Department tweeted photos of the five pound dog.Police say the dog's owners got out of the car to pump gas.That's when the car suddenly went into reverse, crossed a four-lane road, and ended up at another gas station.Police say there were minor injuries in the crash, but aren't saying who was hurt.In photos, the dog appears fine.