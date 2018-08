Cow pulled from frozen Cabarrus County marsh

On Monday, emergency crews rescued a cow that had become stranded in a frozen pond off Blackwelder Road south of Concord.Rescuers had to place a rubber boat on the marsh water to get a line around the cow in order to pull the 1,100-pound animal out.According to WSOC , they also used a chainsaw and sledgehammer to break up the ice around the heifer.The rescue began just after 3 p.m. and took nearly two hours to complete.Yet, crews were able to clear a path and use an electric winch to pull Julie out of the water.Rescuers said they were nervous not knowing how the cow would react or whether the ice would collapse.After a few minutes lying on her side, Julie was able to stand up and walk around.She is expected to be OK.