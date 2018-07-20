PETS & ANIMALS

Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors are concerned about their young children, pets after a coyote sighting. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A recent coyote sighting as mentioned on Nextdoor in the Southall neighborhood of Raleigh has residents on the lookout. A poster, Christina Asti, said a coyote walked in front of her car, stood for a moment, and then went toward the curb at the intersection of New Hope Road and Marsh Creek.

Nearby residents told ABC11 on Friday they were aware of the coyote sighting but had not seen anything. Parents, specifically, said they would be more mindful of the safety of their children with a coyote in the neighborhood.

The posting left one neighbor particularly concerned for her Pomeranian.

"It's concerning," said resident Leslie Ansley. "(The coyote) could be carrying rabies ... so anything can happen ... because they're predators."



Her dog, Simba, was recently in the backyard when Ansley said she heard a "yelp" and called out for Simba. Thankfully, as Ansley put it, nothing was wrong with her dog.

Thursday evening, however, Ansley was on alert.

"Last night, I panicked," she said. Ansley plans to install more lights and motion detectors behind her home. She is unsure if that move will help, "but at least I'll get to see what's moving back there."

Ansley showed ABC11 a spot along her fence in the backyard where something has been digging at the base of her fence.

"It's deeper than it was it looks like," Ansley noticed. "They're pack animals. So one might not bother my dog, but three or four would. They see him, it's lunchtime. Right?"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotesraleigh newswild animalsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
NC Zoo needs your help naming baby Rhino
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Show More
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
Tariff trade battle harvesting angst among NC farmers
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
More News