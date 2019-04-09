Pets & Animals

Crews rescue horse that fell into backyard pool in Chester County, Pa.

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews rescue horse that fell into backyard pool in Chester County. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on April 8, 2019.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A large rescue team responded this weekend to save a horse that fell into a backyard pool in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened behind a home on Lionville Station Road in Uwchlan Township.

Photos of the rescue were posted on Facebook by the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company.

The horse had to be sedated and then put into a sling to be hoisted out of the water.

Luckily, the horse only suffered minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvania newsrescuehorses
TOP STORIES
Thunderstorms possible in central NC on Tuesday
Virginia outlasts Texas Tech 85-77 in OT to claim first NCAA national championship
Mother searches for answers after deadly Durham police-involved shooting
2 arrested in race-fueled vandalism on UNC-Chapel Hill campus
Troubleshooter: Scammers are now able to change your TV programming
Allergist explains the pollen that's really bothering you
Will Dreamville Fest come back to Dorothea Dix Park in 2020?
Show More
Tre Jones makes it official -- he'll return to Duke for 2nd year
Durham, Orange County schools to close May 1 as teachers plan rally
Moore County man grateful to be alive after hours-long river rescue
Nonprofit starts Durham chapter, delivers beds to children in need
Jon Sander found guilty of murder in deaths of 3 neighbors
More TOP STORIES News