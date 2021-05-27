Pup-Caso: Cumberland County shelter dogs show off art skills for adoption

The Friends of Cumberland County AnimalS held an adoption event where they put dogs' artistic talents on display. In it, they used peanut butter-covered plastic bags to help give the dogs some artistic inspiration over their kennels to attract that perfect future family.
"Anything we can do to attract a person's attention to a particular animal that just increases their chances of being adopted," Deborah Knowles told ABC11
These Pup-Caso's, as the shelter volunteer Knowles calls them, are all available for adoption through the shelter which is now excepting walk-in appointments.
All of the pups are looking for a forever home as the pandemic has made it challenging to get many of them adopted
For info on how to adopt one of these artistic dogs check the Cumberland County Animal Control's website here.