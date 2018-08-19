CUTE ANIMALS

Unlikely animal friends: Dog & monkey tumble around, pit bull & pig cuddle and more cute friendships

An orphaned monkey using a puppy as his jungle gym. A pit bull and a pig cuddling up for a nap. Check out these and more adorable interspecies friendships. (Karine Daoust/Storyful)

An orphaned monkey using a puppy as his jungle gym. A dog and a fawn lovingly grooming each other. A pit bull and a pig cuddling up for a nap.

In the animal kingdom, there are unlikely relationships to be found everywhere, and the interspecies friendships are pretty darn cute. Check out the video above to see some of the cutest and most unexpected pairings from around the world.
