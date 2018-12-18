Cute animal suspected of eating snake down to its spine

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A picture from The Swamp Park, a park in Ocean Isle, North Carolina, shows the damage one of nature's cutest predators can create.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the 5-foot snake was a nonvenomous brown water snake.
The Swamp Park posted the picture and suggested a river otter was behind the kill.
River otters can grow up to 4' long, weighing 23 pounds.
They are aquatic predators and have been known to eat other predators.
Related: 6 venomous snakes in North Carolina