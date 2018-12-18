PETS & ANIMALS

Cute animal suspected of eating snake down to its spine

A picture from The Swamp Park, a park in Ocean Isle, North Carolina, shows the damage one of nature's cutest predators can create.

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the 5-foot snake was a nonvenomous brown water snake.



The Swamp Park posted the picture and suggested a river otter was behind the kill.

River otters can grow up to 4' long, weighing 23 pounds.

They are aquatic predators and have been known to eat other predators.


Related: 6 venomous snakes in North Carolina

Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

