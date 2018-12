Cute animal suspected of eating snake down to its spine

EMBED >More News Videos Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

A picture from The Swamp Park , a park in Ocean Isle, North Carolina, shows the damage one of nature's cutest predators can create. According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the 5-foot snake was a nonvenomous brown water snake.The Swamp Park posted the picture and suggested a river otter was behind the kill.River otters can grow up to 4' long, weighing 23 pounds.They are aquatic predators and have been known to eat other predators.