BABY ANIMALS

Cute baby animal alert! Zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs

EMBED </>More Videos

Zookeepers have named the red panda cubs Loofah and Doofah after characters in "The Land Before Time" animated dinosaur film series. (Rosamond Gifford Zoo/AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --
A New York State zoo has welcomed newborn twin red pandas, an endangered species found in Asia.

The male cubs were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse on June 21, according to Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney.

The cubs, born to mother Tabei and father Ketu, were named Loofah and Doofah after characters in the film series "The Land Before Time."

Zoo officials say keepers are bottle-feeding the cubs after Tabei experienced difficulty caring for them.

Fewer than 10,000 red pandas are believed to be living in forested areas of the Himalayas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby animalsu.s. & worldzoonew york statefun stuffcute animals
BABY ANIMALS
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
Baby orangutan found standing in feces, trapped in tiny cage
10-year-old girl battling cancer surprised with pile of puppies
More baby animals
PETS & ANIMALS
NC homeowners forced to live with bat colonies
Bear rips into NC man's vintage sports car to get a pack of cookies
Hoke County pup recovering after vicious dog attack
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Fayetteville police release sketch of naked man who tried to grab boy
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree
Duke grad who competed in Olympics while wearing hijab now has her own Barbie
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
Family wants answers after Durham father of six is shot outside apartment complex
Man critical after being shot at Fayetteville motel
Search warrants reveals new information in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Show More
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Raleigh firefighters paddle 193 miles for a cause
Police investigating whether worker was involved in Durham Wendy's robbery
Mofu Shoppe: From a food truck dream to a brick-and-mortar reality
Back-to-school countdown checklist
More News