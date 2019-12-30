VIDEO: Cyclist gives thirsty koala water during severe heatwave in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials in South Australia say there is "catastrophic fire danger" for the state until Monday.The hot and dry conditions have led to several bushfire outbreaks and a severe heatwave.A video shared through Storyful shows a thirsty koala drinking water from a bicyclist.The koala approached a group of cyclist and climbed on the bicycle before getting a drink, according to cyclist Lulu who uploaded the video to Instagram."There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they've witnessed. What a truly wonderful experience," Lulu said.In the video, a woman can be hears saying: "Poor little thing... Oh he's trying to lick my glove."Heatwave conditions are forecast to be above 100 degrees in Australia this weekend with no real relief until New Year's Eve.