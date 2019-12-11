christmas

Dairy Christmas! Cows model festive holiday sweaters

ST. SAVIOUR, Jersey -- A dairy farmer from St Saviour, Jersey, is dressing her cows in matching Christmas sweaters to celebrate the holiday season.

Jersey farmer Becky Houze worked with Visit Jersey to create the festive footage, which featured five of her cows - Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle, and Mariah Dairy - donning adorable Yuletide sweaters.

"We love Christmas at the farm. If I had it my way, we'd play Christmas carols from October! This year we took the opportunity to 'cast off' an all new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers," Houze said in a press release.

"It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscowholidayviral videoanimal newschristmascute animalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Residents worry about Raleigh leaf collection as holiday events near
A puppy for Christmas! Girls reaction when their wish comes true
Passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters may board first
Queens Special Ed teacher sells Christmas trees around NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Donations still needed for ABC11 Together Food Drive at Food Lion
Popular Raleigh restaurant to close ahead of planned redevelopment
1 injured in Durham park shooting, police investigating
2020 Census: How unaccounted children affect your community
2 in stolen SUV sought for pawn shop, Subway armed robberies
Man who grabbed woman likely behind similar crimes, police say
Congress OKs permanent funding for HBCUs and other minority-serving schools
Show More
Child dies days after Fayetteville crash that left 3 seriously injured
UNC-CH Chancellor expresses concern over Silent Sam settlement
Apex steps up to end human trafficking
Human bones found at Harnett County home, deputies say
Harvey Weinstein bail hiked to $5 million over monitoring issues
More TOP STORIES News