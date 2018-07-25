PETS & ANIMALS

Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite Hope Mills family of six

EMBED </>More Videos

A family learned the hard way the dangers of a rabid kitten. (WTVD)

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Cumberland County animal control officials are warning the public of its first confirmed case of rabies in 2018.

An injured stray kitten was found in a church parking lot in the 3300 block of Legion Road in Hope Mills. A month later, the kitten started behaving erratically, and the family who rescued it sought veterinary care.

The state public health lab in Raleigh confirmed Tuesday that the animal had rabies. Seven people have been exposed to the rabid kitten including the doctor who was caring for the animal.

All six family members, plus the doctor, who received a scratch from the kitten, have started post-exposure treatment.

All pet owners are urged to check the vaccination status of their pets. If pets are not vaccinated or are due for a booster shot, they should be taken to a local veterinarian for rabies vaccination immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabieskittensanimal attackhealthHope MillsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
VIDEO: Bear family splashes around in California backyard
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Video shows beachgoers forming human chain to pull people out of water at Emerald Isle
Kids giving up NYC for a week of 'Fresh Air' in Carrboro
Man armed with knife robs Wake Forest dry cleaner
Family dog killed in Cary house fire
Fayetteville mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
New details in Durham crash that left pedestrian critically injured
ICE arrests convicted child sex offender after Orange County releases him
Grant will help digitize North Carolina slave records
Show More
E-Cigarette maker JUUL under investigation for allegedly marketing to minors
Pedestrian killed in crash involving Fayetteville police car ID'd
Armstrong: Notes from the opening of Panthers camp
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early
More News