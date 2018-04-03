PETS & ANIMALS

Destined to be: Bullied 7-year-old adopts cat with same rare eye condition, cleft lip

A bullied boy adopts a cat with the same eye condition.

OKLAHOMA --
An Oklahoma boy is stealing the hearts of many Facebook users - that's because the 7-year-old, who was born with two rare conditions, adopted a cat with the same conditions.

Madden and Moon



Madden was born with heterochromia iridum, which is different colored eyes, and a cleft lip.

Madden's mother, Christina Humphries, wrote in a post for blogging site Love What Matters that the friendship was meant to be after a friend in a "cleft moms" Facebook group shared a picture of the cat, WGHP reports.

"They were destined to be best friends," she said. "Funny how a pet can make you feel less alone."



With a little help from friends, the Humphries family took a trip to Minnesota to pick up Moon.

"I'm stunned at how this all played out," Humphries said. "It sounds silly, but fate willed these two together. There's no other explanation. This kitty was so far away from us. I'm amazed that we found out about him, and even more amazed by the friends and strangers that helped us get to him, and adopt him. Everyone needs a friend, and everyone needs to feel understood. I'm so thankful Madden has Moon."

Since taking Moon home, Madden's mother said the pair has been inseparable.



This Madden's first time in the spotlight.

He went viral in 2017 for an anti-bullying video he did with Owassoisms.

