dogs

Devoted dog chases ambulance, spends days outside hospital waiting for sick owner

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A devoted dog has spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday.

Senturk's daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

Hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA: "She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn't go in."

"When the door opens she pokes her head inside," he said.

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

"She's very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly," he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogshospitalu.s. & worldturkey
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
Future first dog Major Biden gets virtual 'indoguration'
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Court rescheduled for white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
United Airlines joins rivals in grounding emotional-support animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC lags behind in percent of vaccinations administered
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
Student loan relief to be extended through September
Dr. Barber II delivers homily during Biden inaugural prayer service
Biden to sign COVID-19 measures to address masks, schools, travel
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Show More
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add Biden
More TOP STORIES News