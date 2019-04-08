cute animals

DINE AND DASH: Sea lion jumps on back of boat for fish lunch in Mexico

EMBED <>More Videos

Apparently, the friendly little pal just wanted some fish. But once the feeding stopped, the hungry guest said "see ya."

CABO, Mexico -- There was a surprise for some tourists in Mexico when a sea lion looking to dine and dash hitched a ride on the boat they were on in Cabo.

Apparently, the friendly little pal just wanted some fish.

RELATED: Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand

But once the feeding stopped, their hungry guest said "see ya."

The video, shared by Tracy Wollschlager, shows the sea lion jumping off the boat after the food ran out. Wollschlager joked, "No fish!? I'm out!"

There's no word if it was "Pancho the Sea Lion," who is infamous for jumping on fishing boats in Cabo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmexicobuzzworthysea lionanimal newsanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldanimals
CUTE ANIMALS
Adorable baby elephant slips, slides, stumbles in mud
Group of cute lambs has a ball playing on mattress: VIDEO
Romantic seals snuggle underwater
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk increased for parts of the Triangle
WHERE'S THE STORM? Check the First Alert Doppler Radar here
Jon Sander found guilty of murder in deaths of 3 neighbors
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in alleged college admissions scam
Nike 'will not respond' to Michael Avenatti's bribe allegations
'Hamilton' is coming back to DPAC
Anonymous donors give car to young woman raising 5 siblings
Show More
What are straight-line winds and how do they form
Classroom fight death: Mom recounts girl's last days
Nurse adopts baby who had no visitors for months
Raleigh multi-services center helps homeless under one roof
Man accused of killing mom asked co-workers for help with alibi
More TOP STORIES News