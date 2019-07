Dix Park in Raleigh will have a dog park starting this spring

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh is introducing new rules for dogs at a popular city park.The old athletic field at Dorothea Dix Park will be used as a designated dog area starting April 27. "Pop Pupalooza " kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It was originally scheduled to be a one day event, but park officials said they've heard from several residents who want a place for their dogs to run free.So starting Monday, April 29 the four-acre field will be used as a dog park seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.The area will include separate spaces for small and large dogs.The decision to create a dog area at Dix comes just a few weeks after an ABC 11 Troubleshooter story that revealed more than 100 people had to pay fines after letting their dogs roam off leash at the park.