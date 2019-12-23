Pets & Animals

Dog adopted after joining in on Dunn charity run

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A stray dog coming out of nowhere to join a charity run in Dunn now has a 'furever' home thanks to a shared Facebook post.

The dog, named Max, was in need of a home after his owner made it clear that he did not want him.

According to runners, Max, the American Staffordshire Terries, joined them for 15-miles at the charity run but none of the runners could bring him home.

That's when Chad Duffy stepped in giving the dog a 'furever' home after adopting it from the Wake County Animal Shelter.

"Actually, believe it or not, he was the last dog we saw, we walked through the whole kennel," Duffy said in an interview with Spectrum News.

"And we're like, we happen to have behind door number two, Max, who's the perfect running dog, said Chris Becker with the Wake County Animal Shelter.

If you're looking for a furry addition to your family, be sure to check the Wake County Animal Shelter, since the kennel has now reduced its adoption fees for the rest of the month.

Dogs cost $25 to adopt and cats are $10.
