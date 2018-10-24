PETS & ANIMALS

Dog's owner says 'gold digging' canine pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
How can a pup named Princess commit a con job?

The canine has been described as "gold diggin" by her owner because she keeps getting caught leaving home and heading to a nearby McDonald's at night.

According to Betsy Reyes' Facebook post, Princess has routinely left home in the pursuit of her steady Mickey D's diet. Reyes says Princess acts like a stray so people will feel bad for her and feed her burgers.

"She's just a gold diggin a** b**ch," Reyes bluntly described her charge.

In another posting, Reyes captured video of Princess caught in the act.

As of Wednesday, Reyes' post about Princess drew more than 260,000 shares since Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmcdonald'sviralfacebookdogdogsu.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Edgecombe County 1-year-old clings to life after family dog attacks her
Wilson animal shelter is over capacity, needs your help
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Police: Girls plotted to kill classmates and drink their blood
2 dead in shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
Wilson animal shelter is over capacity, needs your help
New Rocky Mount Event Center expected to bring economic boost
Edgecombe County 1-year-old clings to life after family dog attacks her
Raleigh boutique hosts clothing drive to benefit Dress for Success
Million-dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Cary
Show More
Trump condemns suspicious packages as 'despicable acts'
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
155 cases of rare polio-like illness under investigation
Three found guilty in college basketball pay-for-play trial
RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada
More News