Coronavirus

Dog in New Jersey finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19

NEW JERSEY -- The 9-year-old poodle who was left homeless after both of her owners died from COVID-19 has found a new loving home in New Jersey.

Che-Che was turned over to the Monmouth County SPCA earlier in April following the death of her owners.

Her story made national news and the shelter received hundreds of inquiries about her.

Her new owner said she is very grateful to have Che-Che in her life:

"The Monmouth County SPCA does incredible work every day. I feel incredibly blessed that Che-Che will be coming home with me. She's a little doll and everyone here has been very generous and kind to her and to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonmouth countynew jerseydogsnew jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pet adoption
CORONAVIRUS
Family's 'hope cow' shines a light in Durham
4 ReOpen protesters arrested for violating executive order
Social distancing applies to pets too, CDC says
LATEST: Durham County reports at least 712 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County reports at least 712 COVID-19 cases
4 ReOpen protesters arrested for violating executive order
NC lawmakers return to Raleigh to work on fresh COVID-19 relief packages
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
Durham cafe survives COVID-19 with hard work, planning
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
Triangle schools prepare for fall changes due to COVID-19
Show More
At least 190 COVID-19 deaths linked to NC care facilities
Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire
More TOP STORIES News