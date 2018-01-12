PETS & ANIMALS

Dog finds solace in stuffed toys after loss of puppies

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog in Atlanta, Georgia, is recovering after losing her puppies. She has found some comfort in her stuffed animals to help her through her loss. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
A dog in Atlanta, Georgia, is recovering after losing her puppies.

She has found some comfort in her stuffed animals to help her through her loss.

Kiah the dog was found by the Cherokee County Humane Society in Atlanta after she was found wandering the streets and pregnant.

She also was found to be shot at some point.

Rescuers took her to the veterinarian but her puppies had been dead in her belly for several days.

Kiah had an emergency C-section to remove the puppies and save her life.

The name Kiah means "new beginning."

Caroline Claffey, the woman who is fostering Kiah, said the toys make Kiah feel better but "her spirits are still low."
Related Topics:
pets-animals6abc Snacksanimalpuppydoganimal abuse
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News