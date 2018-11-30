PETS & ANIMALS

Sunshine Mills dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a recall of some brands of dog food that have too much vitamin D, and could make your pet sick.

There's a recall of some brands of dog food that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. brands Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food are recalled.

Too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

You can get a full list of recalled dog foods on the FDA's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrecalldogdogsu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
What happened to dogs rescued in recent Wake County animal cruelty case?
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015
4-year-old boy missing from Charlotte apartment found safe
2 found fatally shot inside Goldsboro home
Confession tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
7-year-old in coma after truck hit her when she got off school bus
Chobani introduces new yogurt line for kids
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Trump joins Canada, Mexico leaders to sign new trade pact
Show More
Upset shopper in Philly sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
Durham police investigating after string of armed robberies
Proposal could let computers determine how much your house is worth
Person killed in fire at College Arms Apartment in Fayetteville
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More News