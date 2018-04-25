PETS & ANIMALS

Dog-less days of summer: No pups allowed at newly opened Hope Mills Lake

Want to enjoy Hope Mills Lake? Leave the pup at home.

HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
A "dog fight" is brewing in Hope Mills after town leaders banned dogs from the recently reopened and very popular Hope Mills Lake.

Hope Mills was awarded nearly $800,000 in grants to improve pedestrian walkability leading to the park.

However, according to new signs, it's the four-legged pedestrians that aren't welcome in the recreation areas.

"If you want to go down to the lake or have any animal, as long as you have them on a leash, I don't see the problem," said dog owner Brittany Barley.

But town officials do, especially with those who don't pick up after their pets.



"We have had complaints recently. When people come over and want to lay out. But there's obviously areas where pets have been around," said Public Works director Hector Cruz.

Cruz said when you add pet waste to the geese waste, it makes for a public health hazard. In the meantime, Cruz said Parks and Recreation may look into pet-waste-disposal areas but for now the rule states that pets must remain on the walking trails rather than the recreation areas.

"I would say not to have that limit your desire to come to the park. These are just rules," Cruz said.

Public Works told ABC11 that Parks and Rec plans to hire full-time park attendants to enforce the rules.
