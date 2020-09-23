Pets & Animals

Dog rescued after stranded on bridge 120 feet above Mississippi River

NATCHEZ, Miss. -- Bridge inspectors found more than they were expecting on Sunday when they spotted a dog under the bridge.

In Natchez, Mississippi crew saw a dog perched on a ledge 120 feet over the Mississippi River.



A rescuer was able to climb the bridge to the perilous spot the dog sat and check her for injuries.

According to the local paper, The Natchez Democrat, it was a first for the crews who inspected the bridge that day.

Then he made a makeshift harness out of rope and lifted the dog to safety.

The dog was adopted soon after the rescue by a local resident.
