Dog rushed to vet after swallowing pins left in food at park in Upper Manhattan

Josh Einiger has the story of a dog who swallowed pins left in food.

UPPER MANHATTAN --
A dog underwent surgery after eating some food stuffed with pins on a trail at a popular park in Manhattan.

She's in recovery now after invasive surgery, but Murphy the 6-year-old Golden Retriever is one lucky pup.

Doctors at Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital removed eight sharp pins from her stomach Wednesday after she found food left out on a pathway in Fort Tryon Park, loaded with dozens of pins.

Her owner Terence Doherty says there is only one conclusion to draw.

"It was just shocking to look down and see, it was like evil," said Doherty. "I have to believe it was an evil person that was behind it all."

Doherty says Murphy picked up different items in the same spot both Monday and Tuesday. Both times, she had a mouth full of pins.

"Somebody actually had to put, the pins were crisscrossing in every direction," said Doherty.

He didn't think she actually swallowed any until Wednesday when she passed two of them during a walk. He rushed her to the vet, where the X-ray showed eight pins in her stomach and they had to cut her open.

"I'm kind of horrified because it sounds like the pins were put in there and that implication is what terrifies me," said Dr. Hilary Jones of Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital. "Eight pins? These could have punctured the stomach or through the intestines, it could be like a life-ending issue."

Fortunately, Murphy will be fine. But who put those pins there and why?

Police haven't said if they have seen other reports like this. So, for now, there is really no answer, just a warning for dog owners to be careful.
